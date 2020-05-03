Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $26,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THRM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

