Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 275,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $474.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,252.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

