Glu Mobile’s (GLUU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLUU. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.63.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $2,606,333.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,647 shares of company stock worth $6,807,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.