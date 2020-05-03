Goldman Sachs Group Lowers INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 141,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,203. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.05. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 107.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.