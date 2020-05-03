Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

