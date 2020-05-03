Guinness Asset Management Ltd Acquires 20,380 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 19,951,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,798,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

