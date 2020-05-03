Guinness Asset Management Ltd Acquires 6,100 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,634,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,392,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 5,699,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,526. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

