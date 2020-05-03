Guinness Asset Management Ltd Acquires 860 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Noah were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,145,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,471 shares during the last quarter. TT International bought a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,522,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,668,000 after purchasing an additional 730,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Noah by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 397,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in shares of Noah by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,295,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 369,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of Noah stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 291,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,752. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.45. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $54.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOAH. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.