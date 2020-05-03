Guinness Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. AFLAC accounts for 4.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of AFLAC worth $28,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,108. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

