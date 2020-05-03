Guinness Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,600 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Canadian Solar worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 673.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,282 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 227,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 348,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

