Guinness Asset Management Ltd Buys 55,100 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 97.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,729. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

