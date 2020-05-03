Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $158,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 106,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 28.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

