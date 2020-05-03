Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $28.39 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 4.1% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Paychex worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

