Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $28.97 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.70. 2,683,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day moving average of $289.40. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.