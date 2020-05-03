Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:VLO traded down $4.59 on Friday, reaching $58.76. 4,667,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

