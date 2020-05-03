Guinness Asset Management Ltd Invests $229,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,001,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 235,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,971 shares of company stock worth $10,250,143. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 999,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

