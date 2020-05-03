Guinness Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $550,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,785 shares of company stock worth $25,326,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

ARES stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 975,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

