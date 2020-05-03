Guinness Asset Management Ltd Purchases 140 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp makes up about 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

EDU stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

