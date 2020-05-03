Guinness Asset Management Ltd Purchases 900 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 326,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.