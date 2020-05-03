Guinness Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 18,742,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,039,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

