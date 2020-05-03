Guinness Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 6,826,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,031. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

