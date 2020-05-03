Guinness Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,170 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after acquiring an additional 84,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,147,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 267,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.98. 1,129,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

