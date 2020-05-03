Guinness Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,231. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $381.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

