Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 19,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 9,255,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903,714. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.