Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 230 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 768.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. China International Capital cut Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

NYSE ATHM traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $117.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.