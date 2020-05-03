Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 233 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Raymond James by 43.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 1,106,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.38. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

