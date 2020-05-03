Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 265 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

NDAQ stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. 730,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,441. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.