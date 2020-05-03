Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 550 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

