Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 724 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $18.03. 5,329,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

