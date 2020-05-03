Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 9,000 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. VF makes up about 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of VF worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,413. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

