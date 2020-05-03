Guinness Asset Management Ltd Takes $156,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Itron by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $16,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 206,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,117. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.