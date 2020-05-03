Guinness Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,487,000 after acquiring an additional 687,131 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.78. 8,552,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

