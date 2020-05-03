Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 149 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,089. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

