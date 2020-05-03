Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 390 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,704,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

