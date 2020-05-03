Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after acquiring an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

CME Group stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

