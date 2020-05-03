Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $55.43. 2,242,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.