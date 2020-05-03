Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 5,700 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 65.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,742,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

