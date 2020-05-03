Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,044. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.