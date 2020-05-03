Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,601,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $946,000.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.01. 156,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,827. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

