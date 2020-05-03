Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $35,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

NYSE LEA traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 410,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,864. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.61.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

