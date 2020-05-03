Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $36,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $80.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $701.32. 32,279,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,417,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $588.31 and a 200-day moving average of $511.80. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 target price (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $552.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

