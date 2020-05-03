Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $378,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3,782.3% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enbridge by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 3,357,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

