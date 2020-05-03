Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $47,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 2,358,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,562. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

