Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $50,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.64. The stock had a trading volume of 580,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

