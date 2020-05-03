Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $6.09 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises 4.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,906,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at $81,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $7.55 on Friday, hitting $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,079. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

