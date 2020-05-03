Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Makes New $253,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 60,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $82.92. 1,921,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

