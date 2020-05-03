Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 63 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $17.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.16. The company had a trading volume of 526,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

