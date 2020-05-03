Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after buying an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $168,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

