Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 47.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Solar by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.98. 1,129,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,913 shares of company stock worth $1,789,137. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.