Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 11,770 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.26. 15,581,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,239,598. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

